But this show was as much a celebration of the past as it was a signifier of the future. With a changing of the guard on the creative side, Topshop is also reflecting on its current business model and putting new practices into place. According to Business of Fashion , the Topshop Unique runway offering, which typically featured higher-end (read: more expensive) pieces, was renamed Topshop London Fashion Week. The choice was to create an "extension of [Topshop's] mainline fashion offering," and with that, "price points have been revised to offer a more democratic price structure allowing our global customers to buy into aspirational product at an accessible price point."