Tophop's latest show was a celebration of both the grit and the glamour of Soho's heady nightlife in the '80s and '90s. Perhaps because it was Kate Phelan's last collection for the high street giant (after a six-year stint as creative director), it felt like an especially energetic and rollicking occasion; perhaps it was just a supercharged look back at a time pre-Instagram, when things were less polished and people revelled in individualism. Either way, via both the diverse casting and the clothes themselves, this show championed idiosyncrasies and the freedom to wear what you want, when you want.