This wasn’t the first time McKinnon has done her impression of Stranger Things’ leading lady. The SNL lead previously appeared as Eleven in an October 2016 Saturday Night Live episode, which was hosted by Lin Manuel Miranda. “Who is this little creepy wood dude?!” Leslie Jones asked during the sketch as Lucas Sinclair’s faux mom. In response, McKinnon breathed heavily in the corner while wearing a collared pink dress, denim jacket, and super-short buzz cut wig, as her inspiration is like to do. In traditional Eleven fashion, the tween character’s nose began bleeding in the middle of her fictionalized SNL cameo. The only match for Eleven’s psychic powers in that instance was Jones as Lucas’ mom, as the young woman told fake Mike Wheeler (Kyle Mooney), Lucas’ mother just “really scared [her],” forcing her to drop her powers.