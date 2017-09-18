Disney Fans Can Actually Buy A Real-Life Snow White Cottage

Snow White was wishing for her true love, but Disney fans will want to add this real estate gem to their own wish lists. According to Nerdist, a real-life Snow White house is on the market after 12 years of renovations and a heavy dose of Disney magic.
Located in Olalla, Washington, the Snow White house was created to resemble the home that Snow White shared with the seven dwarves in the Disney classic animated film. In real life, there aren't any dwarves, but the home is situated behind a gated entry and covers over 2,800 square feet, giving whoever manages to snag this piece of property some space to host plenty of woodland creatures.
The home's current owners even market it as a possible wedding and event space.
Inside, there are four bedrooms and five bathrooms, a walk-through tree trunk, and a wooden bridge. Fans of Disney's original film will find plenty of details pulled from the movie, including rounded doors, wrought-iron hardware, and exposed beams overhead. It's not exactly a one-to-one recreation, but adding things like a functioning kitchen and connections for high-speed internet seem important, even if it does come at the cost of accuracy.
Outside, in an enchanted-looking forest, there's a treehouse hidden among the creek and fruit trees. It comes with its own room and fireplace, making for a super-special getaway or lookout spot for the home's adventurous inhabitants.
Top Ten Real Estate Deals reports that this is only the second time that the house has gone on the market since the '70s, so anyone looking to snag this particular piece of property shouldn't wait. With an asking price under $800,000, prospective buyers need not resort to poisoned apples or magic mirrors: The usual real estate operating procedures will be just fine...even though this home is pretty much a fairy tale come true.
