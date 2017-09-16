In honor of National Taco Day on October 4, the Mexican restaurant chain Margaritas has made a footlong, two-pound taco that they're daring their customers to finish.
The restaurant has very aptly named it the "Taco Gigante," and it's available for the entire month of October. The enormous taco is filled with very generous portions of rice, refried beans, ground beef, lettuce, chicken, carnitas, cheese, bacon, queso, and pickled jalapeños. It's then topped with salsa fresca, hacienda sauce, picante sauce, and crema. The best part? It's only about $13.
According to Delish, guests will be able to take part in the Taco Gigante Challenge throughout the month of October. Anyone able to finish the taco completely wins a photo on the restaurant's Wall of Fame and bragging rights for life. Anyone daring enough to complete the challenge on National Taco Day will receive a voucher to either return to Margaritas to take on the challenge a second time or to nominate a friend. Are you up for the challenge? Pro tip, do not fill up on chips and salsa beforehand. Seriously, that's just a rookie mistake.
The restaurant shared a picture of the Taco Gigante last year on their Instagram being held next to an average-sized taco. At nearly three times the length, it really puts the size of the challenge into perspective.
In anticipation of this year's National Taco Day, the restaurant shared a photo of the taco being measured. No surprise, it's very big.
There is the old adage often attributed to Shakespeare from his comedic play As You Like It that goes, "Can one desire too much of a good thing?" The answer in this case is no. There is no such thing as too big of a taco. I would go as far to say that the name of the classic comedy of errors perfectly describes how I feel about a footlong, two-pound taco. How about you?
