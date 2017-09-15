Jennifer Lawrence Doesn’t Want To Be A mother!

Jennifer Lawrence's new film mother! (which, yes, is in lower-case) is exactly that — a film. Meaning that, at least right now, there are no kids in the stars for the A-list star. The film's title suggests that motherhood is a huge part of her character's story, but that hasn't rubbed off on the famously relatable actress.
She chatted with E! News in a candid sit-down interview, where she explained that at the moment, there are zero mama prospects with boyfriend (and mother! director Darren Aronofsky). E! asked if her clock is ticking and she replied "Not at all. They are actually getting less and less as I get older, which is starting to worry me. I don't think that's how it's supposed to work! When I was 21 or 22 I was like, 'I can't wait to be a mother. Now I'm like...[shocked face]."
Sometimes it can be hard to remember that Jennifer Lawrence is only 27. She has played the wife or girlfriend opposite much older male costars. In mother!, her character is married to Javier Bardem, who is 48. She won the Academy Award for her portrayal of Tiffany Maxwell in Silver Linings Playbook; her costar Bradley Cooper is 42.
She also chatted about feeling "suffocated" by fame, but it seems to not bother her so much anymore. "I have a patience with [fame]. But also I get time off from it. At first it was really overwhelming and I thought, 'Is this going to be the rest of my life?" Lawrence followed up by joking that the fame pressure becomes intense when she's releasing a movie, but it dies down, because "people really stop caring pretty quickly." With all the hype surrounding mother!, we think people will stay interested in its mysteries for quite a while.
mother! opens today, September 15.
