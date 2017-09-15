Story from Beauty

Ulta Is Having A HUGE Sale On Its Makeup Palettes Right Now

Megan Decker
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Love beauty products? Then you probably have more than one (or two) makeup palettes packed inside your cosmetics bag. These multi-pan options just make life so much easier — you can throw a blush/bronzer duo in your purse for a mid-day touch-up, or whip out your 24-pan of eyeshadows when you really want to play up your eyes for a night out. And if you're a fan of a good palette, you'll be happy to know that Ulta Beauty is having a huge, under-the-radar sale on some of your favorites.
Think: offerings from brands like Lorac, Laura Geller, and Butter London — all up to 50% off. Click ahead to see the options that are about to make your Friday that much better.

More from Beauty

R29 Original Series