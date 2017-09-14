These Are The New Headphones And Cases To Pair With Your iPhone 8

The joy of getting a new iPhone isn't just about playing with all its fancy new features. It's also about deciding what extras you'll buy — or add to your holiday wish list — to accessorize the device.
Although most of the world didn't see the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus until Apple announced them on Tuesday, hardware makers have been busy anticipating and prepping for the latest unveil. Among the new offerings: Extra-shock resistant cases to qualm your fears of cracking the all-glass front and back, speedy wireless charging tools, and metallic headphones to match the new coppery gold option.
Ahead, a look at everything you can add to your iPhone 8 or 8 Plus to make it stand out, stay booted up, and survive drops and scratches.