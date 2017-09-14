Story from Tech

These Are The New Headphones And Cases To Pair With Your iPhone 8

Madeline Buxton
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
The joy of getting a new iPhone isn't just about playing with all its fancy new features. It's also about deciding what extras you'll buy — or add to your holiday wish list — to accessorize the device.
Although most of the world didn't see the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus until Apple announced them on Tuesday, hardware makers have been busy anticipating and prepping for the latest unveil. Among the new offerings: Extra-shock resistant cases to qualm your fears of cracking the all-glass front and back, speedy wireless charging tools, and metallic headphones to match the new coppery gold option.
Ahead, a look at everything you can add to your iPhone 8 or 8 Plus to make it stand out, stay booted up, and survive drops and scratches.
Related Stories
Wireless Headphones To Buy On Amazon Prime Day
The Best Headphones For Working Out
37 Wireless Headphones You Can Buy NOW

More from Tech

R29 Original Series