Seventy years. In the grand scheme of things, that doesn't seem like that long ago — until you remember that in 1947, Harry Truman was the president and the MLB signed its first Black baseball player. It's also when drugstore brand Cetaphil was born. And, considering the fact that 70 years is double the life expectancy for the 1700s, we'll be damned if that isn't a cause for celebration.
After all, Cetaphil has been the Maker's Mark of skin-care lines for about as long — the training wheels for young people dipping their toes in the realm of beauty, if you will. Not only does every derm in the book swear by the stuff, and even the most sensitive types can tolerate its gentle, fragrance-free formulas, but it's also extremely affordable — and this weekend, for its big 7-0, Cetaphil is about to be even cheaper.
Advertisement
Think of it as a birthday treat of sorts. Starting September 17 at 12 AM EST, the company will be running a 70-hour flash sale across select retailers (like your local Walmart, Walgreens, Target, Rite-Aid, CVS, and more) through September 19 at 10 PM. All you have to do is head to Coupons.com at go-time to get $7 off any two products or more.
That means you can stock up on Cleansing Bars for just $3 or knock 40% off two tubs of its best-selling cleanser. Then, you put it toward the celebratory Champagne. (To find out how else the brand is honoring the anniversary, click here.) Here's hoping we'll be half as cool at age 70.
Related Video:
Advertisement