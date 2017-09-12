According to the "Look What You Made Me Do" director, that comment he made about Beyoncé copying Taylor Swift by wearing a black crop top? Turns out, it was nothing more than a joke taken out of context.
Kahn, who directed Swift's videos for "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," "Out Of The Woods," and "Wildest Dreams" as well as the one for her first single from Reputation, recently came under fire for seemingly borrowing imagery from Bey's "Formation" video for a scene in "LWYMMD." Kahn denied the allegations and tweeted that, while he previously worked with Beyoncé (he directed videos for Destiny's Child), Swift's new video wasn't "in her art space."
In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Kahn was asked about the alleged "copying," to which he replied:
"It’s not 'Formation' at all. [Fans] try to say she’s wearing a black crop top and Beyoncé wore a black crop top. But they don’t realize in 2015 in 'Bad Blood,' Taylor Swift was wearing a black crop top...I really do think, by the way, that Beyoncé copied 'Bad Blood.'"
What does he say about the whole thing now? Well, in a video interview with Variety, he basically told everyone to get over it.
"In a world of earthquakes, hurricanes, and possible nuclear war, a joke about crop tops is the most dominant thing in media the last couple of days. That's a little insane, don't you think? The other thing is, people say the video copies Lemonade, and then I make a joke back...Do I really care about crop tops, or am I making a joke about this obsession with sort of celebrity warfare?"
It's not a bad point, though Kahn himself has engaged in a little warfare of his own, calling out the Kardashians for their connection to the O.J. Simpson trial and slut-shaming Miley Cyrus via Twitter.
As for Swift herself, Kahn told Variety she's still a great person.
"Her imaging may be changing depending on what the thematics of the art is that she's producing [but] the person remains the same, there's a core person there that's really a fantastic human being," the director stated in the video.
