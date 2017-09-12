Following Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette, fans were convinced that runner-up Peter — who made Rachel cry off her false eyelashes during their emotional breakup — would be the prime pick. Sure, he wasn't exactly ready to put a ring on it, but wouldn't that commitment-phobia be the perfect storyline for season 22 of ABC's dating game?
Now, Kraus has spoken out as to why he didn't land the gig...or, possibly, why he declined it.
Entertainment Tonight's Lauren Zima spoke with the Bachelorette alum, who shed some light into what was a head-scratching turn of events. (Is it just us, or does it sound like he said "No, thanks" to being the person dishing out the roses?)
"If the offer were to come up in the future, I could see myself doing it," Peter explained to ET. "At this stage in my life, I'm single, I'm happy, business is good, family is good. I'm ready for the next step again, and if that's what route it took, I'd be okay with that."
He also admitted that he needed some solo time following The Bachelorette, which makes sense, considering the reality star received death threats after he declined to tell Rachel he loved her. He told ET:
"It was such an emotional rollercoaster. I didn't feel like I had enough time to process the season and After the Final Rose, and where I was at in my own life at the time...I needed more time for clarity. I'm the type of person who needs maybe too much time to process things when it comes to life and love...when I'm talking about my wife and my future, I want to take time to really think about it."
Maybe Peter will take the Bachelor gig someday — but as with everything, this guy is going to need a lot of time to consider it.
