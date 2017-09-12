Harry Styles' first solo tour kicks off next week in San Francisco, California, and if his debut on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge is any indication, concert-goers will be treated to some killer covers.
Styles performed a rendition of Fleetwood Mac's iconic song "The Chain" and totally nailed it, proving that he's come a long way since his boy band days.
The song's original version features Lindsey Buckingham on lead vocals accompanied by background harmonies from Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie. According to Rolling Stone, Styles was able to capture a similar sound thanks to the vocal contributions of his keyboard player Clare Ushima, and drummer, Sarah Jones.
Advertisement
Take a listen and prepare to be wowed.
Styles is a longtime fan of Fleetwood Mac. He previously told Rolling Stone that his dad introduced him to the band and other classic rock groups like the Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd at an early age. "I couldn't really get it," he recalled. "but I just remember being like – this is really fucking cool."
This isn't the first time Styles has performed a Fleetwood Mac song. In May, Stevie Nicks joined him onstage in Los Angeles and the pair performed three duets, including "Landslide," Nicks' own tune "Leather and Lace," and Styles' new song "Two Ghosts."
Styles' BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge performance also included his new songs "Sign of the Times" and "Two Ghosts."
Nicks has made clear that she's a major Styles fan, so it's certainly possible she could make a surprise appearance at some point during his upcoming jaunt. Either way, Styles' performance today has us totally stoked for his first solo tour.
Advertisement