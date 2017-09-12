A Couple Pulled Their Kid Out Of School Because Of A Transgender Classmate

Nigel and Sally Rowe have withdrawn their six-year-old son from a Christian school off the coast of England because of a transgender classmate, The Independent reports.
The couple says they will homeschool their son alongside his older brother, who they previously removed from the same school over a different gender-nonconforming child.
"We have a social understanding that we have boys and we have girls," Nigel Rowe told BBC Radio 4's Today. "There’s a distinct difference between male and female, not just in what you wear but also within our DNA, the way that we are as boys and the way that we are as girls. We feel that there’s a political agenda that’s driving and pushing this."
Advertisement
The Diocese of Portsmouth, which oversees the unidentified school, has defended its decision to support transgender and gender-nonconforming students.
"Church of England schools are inclusive environments where pupils learn to respect diversity of all kinds. Like any other state school, our schools comply with the legal requirements of the Equalities Act 2010," said Jeff Williams, director of education for the Diocese. "Among other things, this requires schools to accept the wishes of children and their families with regard to gender identity. It would be unlawful for any of our schools to do otherwise."
"Because our schools have a Christian ethos, we also believe that children of all faiths and those with none should all feel equally welcomed, valued and nurtured as children of God within our learning communities," Williams added.
According to the Rowes, their son came home from school and expressed confusion about a classmate who sometimes dresses like a boy and other times dresses like a girl. "Remember we’re talking children that are six years of age. A six-year-old is not really able to, does not have the mental capacity to work out those kind of things. It’s such a young age and we’re concerned about that," the couple said.
“It’s very confusing. How do children deal with that”— Victoria Derbyshire (@VictoriaLIVE) September 11, 2017
Nigel and Sally Rowe withdrew their 6yo son from a school with a transgender child pic.twitter.com/GK8xHPdm8W
It's perfectly normal for children to ask questions the first time they're introduced to a transgender or non-conforming person, but the Rowe couple seems to underestimate kids' capacity for understanding and acceptance. Instead of using their son's questions as a teachable moment, they chose to remove him from an inclusive environment and perpetuate the myth that there is something inherently wrong with trans people.
Advertisement