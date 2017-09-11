This Is How Jeopardy! Comes Up With Its Questions

"The writers write seven clues for a category, so that gives me the flexibility to knock out one and then put the rest in an order that makes sense. Five go on the air, and one's always an extra clue in case there's a last-minute problem. There's sometimes a conflict of material," Wisse told Vulture. "You don't want to tape two clues about Benjamin Franklin on the same day, because they'll obviously air too close together. Or perhaps a long-standing contestant has already had a Benjamin Franklin clue in the past, so you knock that out. That's what the extra is for, basically, as well as any technical issues that could arise on stage."