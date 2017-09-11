Lili Reinhart Shared An Important Message On World Suicide Prevention Day

YOU are the one thing in this world, above all other things, that you must never give up on. When I was in middle school, I was struggling with severe anxiety and depression and the help and support I received from my family and a therapist saved my life. Asking for help is the first step. You are more precious to this world than you'll ever know. #worldsuicidepreventionday

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on Sep 10, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT