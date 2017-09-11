Lili Reinhart Shared An Important Message On World Suicide Prevention Day

Lili Reinhart, who you may know as Betty Cooper on Riverdale, has repeatedly used her social media platforms to speak out on issues she's passionate about — and that includes suicide prevention.
On Sunday, Reinhart posted an image to Instagram for World Suicide Prevention Day, opening up about her history with mental illness and reminding her followers that the first step to getting better is asking for help, Teen Vogue reports.
"YOU are the one thing in this world, above all other things, that you must never give up on," she wrote. "When I was in middle school, I was struggling with severe anxiety and depression and the help and support I received from my family and a therapist saved my life. Asking for help is the first step. You are more precious to this world than you'll ever know."
This isn't the first time Reinhart has talked about her own mental health. She posted a "Twitter rant" in May for Mental Health Awareness Month, in which she revealed that Riverdale helped to bring her out of a period of depression.
"Riverdale came into my life when I was going through the worst depression I had ever experienced," she wrote. "And in the end it completely saved me. Since it's mental health awareness month, I figured it would be good to share that. I worked my ass off to make a living out of what I love."
And now she's using that platform to help others who also struggle with mental health by living up to the International Association for Suicide Prevention's theme for this World Suicide Prevention Day: Take a minute, change a life.
"Taking a minute to reach out to someone — a complete stranger or close family member or friend — can change the course of their life," the IASP wrote on their website. "Individuals who have come through an episode of severe suicidal thinking often say that they were not looking for specific advice, but that compassion and empathy from others helped to turn things around for them and point them towards recovery."
Reinhart's message has already helped some of her followers, including a middle school student who is struggling with anxiety like she did years ago.
"I suffer from anxiety and I'm in middle school I guess it can be hard but you've just got to keep fighting because you will get through it," the person wrote in the comments.
"Thank you for this," wrote another. "You've just helped so many people; in a time where I myself am dealing with depression & anxiety it's nice to see you're not alone."
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
