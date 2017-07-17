A Teen Who Attempted Suicide Says That Exercise Helped Her Find Peace

After attempting suicide three times in just four weeks, Courtney Lorking is crediting the mental health benefits of exercising with helping to save her life.
Lorking, 18, told the Daily Mail that after being admitted to a psychiatric ward for three days, she got professional help, and began to turn to exercise and fitness to help improve her mental well-being.
"My anxiety had become so severe that I wanted to die," she told the Daily Mail. "'Once I got out of hospital I told myself that I didn't want to feel that way ever again, I don't want anyone else to feel like that. After returning home, I knew I had to get myself physically and mentally healthy."
Advertisement
Exercise is the best anti depressant I've ever used | seeing progress in your body and thinking "hey that's all my hard work" | the buzz you get leaving the gym is better than any of pharmaceutical any one can make in my opinion | that natural way of life and not finding a bandaid for the situation is the most affective way to tackle anxiety and depression | that's why I chose White Wolf Nutrition to support my body, all natural, all yummy | use my code "CWOLF" for 10% off at NXTGEN of online | Photo by the incredible CMCPhotography | ????✨❣️???
Lorkin, who is now studying to become a personal trainer in hopes of helping others improve their mental health, told the Daily Mail that she also wants to raise awareness about mental health problems.
"You have to keep going, tomorrow is another day," she said. "You have to put yourself first, no matter the consequences. You should never be afraid to speak out about depression and anxiety, it's a real thing and affects so many people."
While several studies have pointed to exercise as an instant mood-lifter and a great way to improve mental health in the long run, it shouldn't be seen as a cure-all for mental health problems. If you think you're experiencing depression or have had suicidal thoughts, the best thing to do is to get professional help from your doctor.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
If you or someone you know is considering self-harm, please get help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement