A Teen Who Attempted Suicide Says That Exercise Helped Her Find Peace

Exercise is the best anti depressant I've ever used | seeing progress in your body and thinking "hey that's all my hard work" | the buzz you get leaving the gym is better than any of pharmaceutical any one can make in my opinion | that natural way of life and not finding a bandaid for the situation is the most affective way to tackle anxiety and depression | that's why I chose White Wolf Nutrition to support my body, all natural, all yummy | use my code "CWOLF" for 10% off at NXTGEN of online | Photo by the incredible CMCPhotography | ????✨❣️???

A post shared by C O U R T N E Y L O R K I N G (@courtneylorking) on Jun 11, 2017 at 12:33am PDT