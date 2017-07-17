Story from Wellness

A Teen Who Attempted Suicide Says That Exercise Helped Her Find Peace

Kimberly Truong
After attempting suicide three times in just four weeks, Courtney Lorking is crediting the mental health benefits of exercising with helping to save her life.
Lorking, 18, told the Daily Mail that after being admitted to a psychiatric ward for three days, she got professional help, and began to turn to exercise and fitness to help improve her mental well-being.
"My anxiety had become so severe that I wanted to die," she told the Daily Mail. "'Once I got out of hospital I told myself that I didn't want to feel that way ever again, I don't want anyone else to feel like that. After returning home, I knew I had to get myself physically and mentally healthy."
Lorkin, who is now studying to become a personal trainer in hopes of helping others improve their mental health, told the Daily Mail that she also wants to raise awareness about mental health problems.
"You have to keep going, tomorrow is another day," she said. "You have to put yourself first, no matter the consequences. You should never be afraid to speak out about depression and anxiety, it's a real thing and affects so many people."
While several studies have pointed to exercise as an instant mood-lifter and a great way to improve mental health in the long run, it shouldn't be seen as a cure-all for mental health problems. If you think you're experiencing depression or have had suicidal thoughts, the best thing to do is to get professional help from your doctor.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
