Seth MacFarlane's new space-themed show, The Orville, hasn't been received well by critics. It's been compared to Star Trek, and not in a good way. Critics have noted that The Orville owes much to the predecessor to which it's an apparent homage — but it doesn't add much of MacFarlane's signature humor into the equation. (At least, going by the pilot, anyway.) Lack of humor aside, though, there's another reason The Orville is already being criticized . The show apparently has an episode coming up about sex reassignment surgery. And based on the reviews so far, people are wondering if that episode will even make it to air.