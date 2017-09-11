"The way this episode plays out makes it one of the most transparent and least necessary takes on the vast complexities of gender," Framke writes. "The episode, written by MacFarlane, clearly thinks it’s shedding light and nuance on a fraught topic; it's unclear if MacFarlane, a straight cis white guy, consulted anyone other than himself on said topic. But I would be shocked to discover that was the case, since the episode just ends up reciting bullet points too simplistic even for the transgender Wikipedia entry, and letting characters exchange the same basic arguments in scene after excruciating scene."