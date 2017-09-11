This Model's Rose Quartz Hair Transformation Stole The Show At NYFW

To say that there’s “a lot going on” during New York Fashion Week would be a hilarious understatement. For two weeks of every year, in February and September, models, designers, A-list celebrities, media, and other spectators are caught in a whirlwind of shows, parties, backstage action, street-style candids, and paparazzi flashbulbs, much of which you can get a sense of just by scrolling through Instagram. But for all that chaos, there are only a handful of moments that really stick out, and this season, model Stella Lucia’s ultraviolet dye job is definitely one of them.
The Austria native walked the (concrete) runway at the Alexander Wang show on Saturday, where the hair and makeup was less about a cohesive “look” and more an ode to each model’s personal style, with air-dried hair, fresh skin, and relatively minimal makeup. In the sea of loose, easy-going waves and sheer, dewy foundation, Stella’s dramatic reveal left a major impression — and snaps of the saturated fuchsia hue quickly started appearing all over social media. In other words: It stole the show.
Colorist Josh Wood found particular inspiration in another era when he created the bold, multidimensional shade (using a demi-permanent dye from Redken Shades) for Stella just before the show. “We’re referencing the '90s and making it feel right now, today, here in New York,” Wood, who’s also the Global Color Creative Director at Redken, said. “I’ve christened it ‘rose quartz.’” And just when we thought the pendulum had swung back to embracing our natural hair color, we’ve fallen in love with the unexpected all over again.
