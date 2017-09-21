Starbucks Is Releasing Yet Another New Drink Tomorrow & This One's A Frappuccino

Update: This morning, Starbucks announced that the Dark Mocha Frappuccino would be available in participating store locations all over the country, starting tomorrow. At the end of August, Starbucks released this extra-chocolatey Frappuccino exclusively at shops located inside Target stores. Beginning on Friday, September 22, however, customers visiting Starbucks locations outside of Target will also be able to try the iced beverage made with extra dark cocoa, coffee, and milk. This announcement comes on the same day that the coffee chain introduced the new Maple Pecan Latte and a line of limited edition fall cups. Starbucks is just full of exciting surprises today.
This article was originally published on September 11, 2017.
If you were planning to stop by Target on your way home from work today to pick up some paper towels, a couple bottles of $5 wine, a cute new fall top, and maybe six or seven lipsticks, there's one little stop you might want to make before going into full-on shopping mode. Now, for a limited time, customers can pop by the Starbucks inside their Target for a pick-me-up in the form of an exclusive new beverage called the Dark Mocha Frappuccino.
At the very end of August, Starbucks locations inside Targets quietly released a new exclusive beverage that, according to Delish, will only be available while supplies last. The description of the drink on Target's website makes it sound like an absolutely ideal after-work, mid-Target shopping spree treat because the most important ingredient is chocolate. The new Dark Mocha Frappuccino is made by blending coffee, milk, ice, and decadent extra-dark cocoa. In true Frappuccino form, it of course also gets a swirl of whipped cream.
After hearing about this dessert-y drink, naturally, we immediately turned to Instagram to drool over photos of it — that's just our way of killing time before we can get to the nearest Target. Scrolling through pictures labeled with the #DarkMochaFrappuccino hashtag, it looks like the beverage has been available in several other countries before coming to Target stores in the United States. The Frappuccino has been photographed at Indonesian, Malaysian, and Japanese Starbucks locations.
Though it might have made us feel like total trendsetters if we had been one of the firsts to try the chocolatey drink, seeing that the Dark Mocha Frappuccino has been in these Asian countries for some times gives us hope that maybe Starbucks will start bringing even more its most fun beverages west. We wouldn't mind getting a taste of the Choux Cream Strawberry Frappuccino, for instance. In the meantime though, we're happy to give the Dark Mocha Frappuccino a spin around our Target store as we pile items we need (and some we definitely don't) into our carts.
