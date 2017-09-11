Jennifer Garner Wrote A Powerful Message About The Children Affected By Hurricane Harvey

Last week Jennifer Garner paid a visit to Save the Children in Houston in order to help kids affected by Hurricane Harvey. Garner, who is on Save the Children's Board of Trustees, spent time at Hilliard Elementary School during her trip, handing out donations to children and families.
Garner later took to Instagram to share the powerful message that we can learn a great deal about resilience and hope from children.
"Today I was inspired by the huge hearts in Texas. There is a generosity of spirit that gets lost in political rhetoric, but – people come together in a time of crisis. You know what’s beautiful? Children look for light," Garner captioned a series of photos from her visit.
"Terrifying things have happened to these kids in the past couple of weeks, but they don’t want to dwell on those stories," she continued. "They want to tell you that their neighbor’s puppy was found. That they saved their mother’s life by throwing her a rope when the flood water overcame her and now she’s ok. That they all celebrated when power came back on. We have to protect our kids and we have to learn from them."
"Jennifer was there for a day visit with children and families benefiting from Save the Children's response. Our emergency response team has been on the ground in Texas since before the storm hit, working to meet children and families' immediate needs. We also established child-friendly spaces in evacuation shelters and have been distributing essential supplies to those impacted," a rep for Save the Children told E! News.
Other big-hearted celebrities including Sandra Bullock, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kevin Hart, the Rock, Pink, Hillary Duff, and Ellen DeGeneres have also made generous donations to Harvey relief efforts.
