Jennifer Garner Wrote A Powerful Message About The Children Affected By Hurricane Harvey

Today I was inspired by the huge hearts in Texas. There is a generosity of spirit that gets lost in political rhetoric, but-- people come together in a time of crisis. You know what’s beautiful? Children look for light. Terrifying things have happened to these kids in the past couple of weeks, but they don’t want to dwell on those stories. They want to tell you that their neighbor’s puppy was found. That they saved their mother’s life by throwing her a rope when the flood water overcame her and now she’s ok. That they all celebrated when power came back on. We have to protect our kids and we have to learn from them.

