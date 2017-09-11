Drake Bell Says Not Being Invited To Josh Peck's Wedding Was Great For Their Friendship

Who would have thought that not being invited to Josh Peck's wedding would ultimately be awesome for Josh and Drake Bell's friendship?
Back in June, Bell learned that Peck was getting married...and that he didn't score an invite to the occasion. While plenty of people were shocked that Peck didn't invite his Drake & Josh co-star, no one was quite as pissed as Bell himself, who went on a Twitter tirade against his onscreen step-bro.
"True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I'll miss you brother," wrote Bell in now-deleted tweets.
Fortunately, the pair made up and ran into one another at the VMAs late last month, where they shared their reunion with the world. Now, Bell has admitted to Us Weekly that all that dramatic tweeting and talk of ties being cut actually improved the state of the pair's friendship.
"It’s interesting, we’re actually closer than we’ve been in a while," Bell told Us Weekly at the 2017 Ed Asner & Friends Celebrity Poker Tournament for Autism Society. "It’s totally great. It’s all love."
He added that just like the brothers Bell and Peck played on TV, they've had their shares of ups and downs — but it's nothing that they can't get over.
"We’re brothers, man. We’ve been working together for 18 years, maybe even longer now. So we’ve had our ups, we’ve had our downs, it’s like we’re real brothers. It’s kind of that sibling rivalry and sibling love and it’s the whole thing."
Hey, sometimes conflict is a healthy thing for a friendship. However, next time Bell feels like sharing his feelings, he may want to text his brother instead to save all of us grown-up Nickelodeon fans the emotional turmoil.
