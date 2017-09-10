Over the past few weeks, as Texas and Louisiana experienced devastating floods in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and Floridians prepared for Hurricane Irma, we've heard many people say that tragedy, however terrible, brings out the best in people. Americans across the country have sheltered those without homes, rescued animals displaced by the floods, and donated money, food, and supplies.
It's selfless acts like these that continue to give people hope, even as they experience incredible loss; and Kristen Bell is doing everything in her power to keep others smiling.
The actress, who was stranded in the Sunshine State while shooting her upcoming film Like Father, recently helped get Frozen co-star Josh Gad's family to safety by securing hotel rooms for them at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando. Now, another co-star has revealed that Bell helped her family, too.
Jennifer Carpenter tweeted that her grandmother and aunt were prepared to hide in a closet in Tampa with nothing but helmets to protect them from Irma until Bell swooped in and saved the day.
Gma&aunt were ready2 wear helmets N closet under eye of #HurricanIrma til @IMKristenBell found them a way out!!❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/hGxQSJ1raj— Jennifer Carpenter (@J2thecarpenter) September 9, 2017
Carpenter told The Huffington Post that she contacted Bell in hopes that she'd be able to help her family as well.
"I decided to reach out...and told her what we were up against," Carpenter told HuffPo via email. "I wanted to see if they could sleep in the lobby of her hotel. Or in the hallway. Anything!"
Bell, with the help of the crew from Like Father, immediately made arrangements for Carpenter's family members and so they "wouldn't have to brace the storm in a closet."
"[My aunt and grandmother] are driving forces in our very small, very close family," Carpenter wrote. "Kristen got them to a safer place when we couldn't. How do you thank someone for that?"
But Bell's goodwill didn't stop there. The mother of two made a stop at a local shelter on Sunday where she performed songs from Frozen.
"When youre #singinginahurricane, your volunteer back up dancers can & will steal the show. Richard and Rebecca everyone!" Bell captioned a photo of herself singing alongside her adorable volunteers on Instagram.
