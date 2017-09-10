You can still be "with her," but you can no longer vote for her. In an interview with Sunday Morning's Jane Pauley about her upcoming memoir, Hillary Clinton revealed that she has no plans to run for political office again.
"I am done with being a candidate," the 2016 presidential nominee told Pauley of her next move.
"But I am not done with politics because I literally believe that our country's future is at stake."
The former first lady, senator, and secretary of state, who formed the political group Onward Together in May, also spoke about the disappointment surrounding her loss to Donald Trump last November.
"I just felt this enormous letdown, just kind of loss of feeling and direction and sadness," Clinton, whose new book, What Happened, comes out September 12, told Pauley. "And, you know, Bill [Clinton] just kept saying, 'Oh, you know, that was a terrific speech,' tryint to just kinda bolster me a little bit. Off I went, into a frenzy of closet cleaning, and long walks in the woods, playing with my dogs, and, as I write — yoga, alternate nostril breathing, which I highly recommend, tryint to calm myself down. And, you know, my share of Chardonnay. It was a very hard transition. I really struggled. I couldn't feel, I couldn't think. I was just gob-smacked, wiped out."
She added that the loss still "hurts a lot." While she acknowledges mistakes in her campaign, both her book and the Sunday Morning interview have made it clear that she's dismayed by how the Trump presidency has played out thus far.
"We have a reality show that leads to the election of a president," she said. "He ends up in the Oval Office. He says, 'Boy, it's so much harder than I thought it would be. This is really tough. I had no idea.' Well, yeah, because it's not a show. It's real. It's reality for sure."
