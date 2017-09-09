Was This Woman The Khaleesi Of The Vikings?

Anthropologists have long argued over the role of women in Viking society, and this grave site doesn't exactly clear things up. Bj 581 was found buried without any wounds that would suggest dying in battle — which is common in burial sites, as Vikings killed on the battle field would be more likely to be put into a mass grave. However, as the anthropologists on this project point out, graves with female Vikings that have been discovered with weaponry in the past has been dismissed as being the graves of partners to warriors rather than warriors themselves. Bj 581 was buried alone, with no husband or male graves nearby.