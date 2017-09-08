Puma’s Newest Sneaker Will Give You Twinkle Toes

Right now, Puma is selling suede platform sneakers with “crushed jewels,” (fashion jargon for glitter on the toe). “Born in the late ‘60s and rocked by generations, the suede is arguably Puma’s most iconic sneaker,” the site description reads. The shoe retails for $100 and boasts of a thick platform sole, plus a toebed full of sparkly jewels that take the shoe to new heights — literally.