Puma’s Newest Sneaker Will Give You Twinkle Toes

Puma is really kicking things into high gear. The athletic brand seems to be determined to be *the* sneaker of choice for fashion girls. And they’re certainly not doing a bad job, considering how quickly Kylie Jenner and Rihanna’s Puma products sell out. Well, get ready because Puma’s latest sneaker is going to make you reach for your wallet.
Right now, Puma is selling suede platform sneakers with “crushed jewels,” (fashion jargon for glitter on the toe). “Born in the late ‘60s and rocked by generations, the suede is arguably Puma’s most iconic sneaker,” the site description reads. The shoe retails for $100 and boasts of a thick platform sole, plus a toebed full of sparkly jewels that take the shoe to new heights — literally.
If previous launches (see Rihanna’s Creeper phenomenon as proof) are any indication, you’ll want to act quickly to score this reinvented classic. Click here to buy.
