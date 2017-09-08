How To Fly To Chrissy Teigen, Kendall Jenner & The Obamas' Favorite Vacation Spot For Cheap

Bali is not exactly an uncommon bucket-list destination. Celebrities go there all the time — just this past summer, Chrissy Teigen was hanging upside down from a yoga swing and trying on traditional Balinese garb, the Obamas stayed at the Four Seasons, and Kendall Jenner said she'd love to stay in a bamboo house in the middle of the jungle.
Chances are, the Indonesian island is on your travel wish list, too. And if it is, you're in luck: While typically, a roundtrip ticket could cost you well over $1,000, for a limited time, you can snag one for as little as $470.
Travel + Leisure reports that according to Scott's Cheap Flights, you can find these reduced-priced tickets from various U.S. cities right now. The cheapest of the fares the website found is a $470 roundtrip from New York City in mid-April 2018, with China Eastern Airlines. You can also find a $574 roundtrip from Los Angeles in February, and a $593 fare from San Francisco, both on Singapore Airlines.
The cheapest times to go are between January and March 2018. Scott Keyes, founder of Scott's Cheap Flights, advises using Google Flights to find the best available fares. Search for your city, and plug in the destination as Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport, in Denpasar, Indonesia.
Just like that, you're vacationing like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (well, okay, almost) — but paying a tiny fraction of the price.
