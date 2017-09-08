If there’s any one thing Lush Cosmetics does best, it’s come up with innovative, eye-catching products you can’t find anywhere else. This summer alone, the brand launched face masks inspired by strong women and fidget spinner bath bombs. But now, just when we thought the brand might have exhausted its creative expertise, Lush is relaunching its hot oil treatments — and this time, the products come with smartest packaging.
Inspired by Belgian hot chocolate, the oil treatment comes in solid form at the end of a wooden stick. But if you ask us, the brightly colored ends look more like popsicles — which is just what we all need to curb our end-of-summer blues. Even better, the illustrated instructions on how to use them are printed right on the stick, reducing packaging waste and making it easier for anyone (no matter your native language) to understand.
Naturally, Lush didn’t miss an opportunity to come up with multiple vegan scents for all hair types, either. Click through the slides ahead to check out all five options, ahead.