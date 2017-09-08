It's tough to imagine anyone saying no to Gal Gadot, but the actor explained that like anyone else in the industry, she faced plenty of rejection on her way to her breakout role in Wonder Woman.
During an appearance on The Hollywood Reporter's podcast, Awards Chatter, the actor said that she came in as runner-up so often that she almost gave up. And one of the biggest rejections ever? She almost landed the role of Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road.
"I had so many almosts for big, great things, but I was never big enough of a name," Gadot said during the podcast. "They always need someone...It was always me and ‘the big name.'"
Gadot explained that she reached the camera test phase of auditions over and over again, only to lose out on the roles because she wasn't famous enough. She got her hopes up so many times, being told that she was about to make it big, before facing another missed opportunity. She told THR that she doesn't hold any grudges, though, so Charlize Theron can bask in all her Imperator glory.
"Charlize, I love," Gadot said. "We have Patty Jenkins in common."
However, losing out on Mad Max was almost enough for Gadot to call it quits. Mashable reports that after losing out on the role of Furiosa, Gadot said that she was ready to move back to Israel and give up on show business altogether.
"It just came to a point where I was like, 'I don't want to do this to my family. If it's not going to work, why push it?'" she said.
Of course, Gadot didn't give up and landed the role of Diana Prince. With Wonder Woman's success in the books and a sequel on the way, it's tough to imagine Gadot losing out on any other roles.
