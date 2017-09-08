Feeling like Mariah Carey when you're living on a Ramen Noodle budget can be hard. But while you were swapping out Dom Pérignon for a bottle of André, we found the perfect way to create the illusion that you're living the high life in a penthouse suite — without paying anywhere near that much. Enter: Bath & Body Works candles.
Because as much as we love using perfume to feel fancy, in the event you're throwing an extravagant party with all your dearest friends, a few spritzes of bougie fragrance just won't cut it. Instead, invest in some candles that'll transform your studio apartment into the Four Seasons with just a few flickers. And, with fall on the horizon, there is no better time to stock up on the ones that will make your living room, hallway, kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom smell like the inside of a pumpkin patch. How? By shopping Bath & Body Works' candle sale.
Starting now, every new fall candle from the brand will be on sale: Buy two or more and each one discounts to $12.50 — that's almost half the price. Whether you have a Halloween party with all your old college roommates or are looking forward to Cuffing Season's official start, these three-wick jars are just what you need.