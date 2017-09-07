Having torn through Puerto Rico and devastating a number of Caribbean Islands, Hurricane Irma is expected to hit the U.S. mainland over the weekend and early next week. The Category Five storm currently registers at recording-breaking sustained winds of 175mph, and is projected to cause serious storm surges in the Florida Keys.
States of emergency have been declared by the Governors of Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for Miami Beach, the Florida Keys, and Broward County in the sunshine state. Residents and travelers currently in towns along the coast of Georgia, including Savannah, have also been ordered to leave.
If you've made travel plans anywhere in the region, prepare for massive cancellations. And if you're preparing to evacuate, several airlines are capping prices for flights out of Florida. Here's the most up-to-date status on different methods of travel ahead of the storm. While you make changes to your itinerary, be sure to also read up on how you can be of help to those affected.
Trains
The majority of Amtrak trains to and from Miami and Sanford, Florida have been cancelled from Sept 9 to 11.
Flights
American Airlines has canceled all flights leaving airports at Fort Myers, Sarasota, Miami, and West Palm Beach this Saturday and Sunday. All in all, 2,000 flights from the airline will be cancelled. The last flight to Miami International Airport will come in at 1 p.m. on Friday. The carrier has also waived change fees if you were originally scheduled to travel through Florida airports between Sept 5 and 17, as long as you're able to take the trip before the 30th. It's also capped the price main cabin seats out of Florida at $99.
Delta Airlines will also be waiving change fees and ticket differences for people who have made plans to fly to and from select airports in South Carolina, Florida, and Georgia between Sept 6 and 17.
Most United Airlines flights from Southern Florida airports have been cancelled from Sept 9 through 11. Travelers affected by the cancellation between Sept 9 and 15 can rebook without any change fees before Sept 30.
JetBlue customers set to travel through Florida airports between Sept 6 through 11 can rebook through the 12th without incurring any change fees. The airline is also offering flights out of Florida capped at $99 to aid evacuation efforts.
Cruises
Every cruise scheduled to leave Florida on Friday has now been cancelled. The majority of cruises departing this Saturday have also been called off or postponed. Check out this list for the latest status on delayed or cancelled cruises.
