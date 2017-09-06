Right. So, tell me more about how you got involved with the tour.

"I had been a fan of Glennon's [Doyle] writing for a while, and then last year we both spoke at Pennsylvania Conference for Women. It was actually our first time meeting, but we had been reading each other's work. So, we fangirled over each other for like five minutes while we were both signing our books. People in line would wave and be like 'Ah, I love you!' and I'm like 'Ah, I love you, too!' We started talking about Together Tour and I'd heard of the tour being about intersectionality, bringing storytelling to a room, and allowing women who typically don't have a chance to be in these types of rooms – to have access to it. I like that idea. You know most people can't afford to go see women like Ibtihaj Muhammad or Abby Wambach speak on any given day. This, basically, is the opportunity. It's like the meeting of a wolf pack of women. Our best is going to be awesome."