Scott Disick Was Taken To The Hospital Under A Potential Psychiatric Hold

Police have confirmed that in August, Scott Disick was taken to a hospital for a "possible 5150 psychiatric hold," Entertainment Tonight reports. The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed the news to ET this week.
The fire department explained that "a call came in for a possible 5150 psychiatric hold on a male at the house," so they sent people to the scene, ET reports. The first responders "noted that the man was non-violent when they arrived at the residence, then transported him to a local hospital," according to ET.
A 5150 hold means that the person is hospitalized involuntarily. As ET explains, the 5150 hold can come when other people believe someone could be dangerous to themselves or to those around them. ET also points out that two years ago, Disick visited a rehab center for alcohol and drug use.
The Blast also reports that Disick was "drunk," according to the person who placed the 911 call, and that he was released from the hospital after less than 72 hours. Sources told The Blast that Kourtney Kardashian reportedly visited Disick while he was at the hospital. Disick and Kardashian have three kids together.
From Disick's social media posts, it seems like he's back to his regular life. Three days ago, he shared Instagram photos of himself posing with a boat and riding a jet ski. "It is what it is," he captioned one of the photos.
A rep for Disick didn't immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment. We will update this story if and when we obtain a response.
