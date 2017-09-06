8 Celebs Moms Sending Their Kids Off To School & Just Being The Cutest

After an exciting summer filled with water balloon fights, lemonade stands, and weeknight slumber parties, it's almost always excruciating to wake up early, strap your backpack back on, and once again go wait for the bus. That first day of school is filled with a mixture of anxiety, a little bit of excitement, and most present of all, exhaustion. And, the only way it could be made even more difficult? The obligatory first day of school photo. Your mom begs you to stand up straight and force a smile, even though you really just want to scream "leave me alone and for the love of god, stop combing my hair."
Around this time every year, that annoying tradition occurs in households all across the country. In my day, the reluctant dance resulted in some extremely awkward pictures that added insult to the injury that was going back to school after three months of complete freedom — although, at least back then, my mother didn't have an Instagram account. Yet, somehow, moms all over America still manage to take completely adorable photos of their kids before they head off for a new year, and there's no greater evidence of that than these celebrity moms.
Over the last couple weeks, celeb moms like Jessica Alba, Busy Phillips, Sarah Jessica Parker, and more have begun sharing pictures of their kids as they start school, from the first year of pre-school, all the way to high school. The photos are so cute, they almost makes me nostalgic for a time when I had to posed in my first-day-of-school best filled with first-day-of-school jitters. Take a look ahead to see these celebrity mom send their kids off for a new school year.