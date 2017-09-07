The most relatable couple ever — a.k.a. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski — just put their townhouse in Park Slope, Brooklyn, up for sale. The house is listed through Corcoran and the asking price is $8 million, though they just bought it last year for $6 million and spent $300,000 on renovations.
Why so soon? The busy actors, who have two daughters, Hazel and Violet, said it's because they just don't have enough time to spend in Brooklyn. (Kind of sad for us, TBH.) "We’ve been nomads for a while now, but that’s the nature of the business," Krasinski told the Wall Street Journal. "The house is so special — someone who can spend every night there should have it."
The lucky buyer would enjoy the best of both worlds in the 1909-built home, according to Curbed; old-world details such as stained-glass windows along with modern updates like marble fireplace surrounds and heated floors. Bay windows, built-in bookshelves, and swoon-worthy moldings give it an inimitable charm.
Check out photos of the 5,200-square-foot, seven-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom house, ahead.