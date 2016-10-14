Back in July, couple we sometimes think we're a part of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt sold their 4,800-square-foot Hollywood Hills home to Kendall Jenner for $6.95 million. Now, they're taking on a big lifestyle change by moving east to Brooklyn. The pair traded in the contemporary-style mansion for a pre-war townhouse in Park Slope, a neighborhood popular among celebrities and other young families with money to burn.
StreetEasy reports that Emily and John's new home in the city totals 3,990 square feet, which is a generous amount of space for the couple and their two small children. The three-story townhouse was commissioned back in 1909 by Otto Singer and Arthur R. Koch, a well-known New York builder and architect. It has elegant design features that call back to that era, like etched glass windows, high ceilings, and several fireplaces, Zillow reports.
According to StreetEasy, these two originally dropped $6 million on the Park Slope home and then spent an additional $300,000 on renovations before finally moving in. Looking through the photos ahead, you'll see all that money was well worth it. We'd like to welcome the family to New York — especially if it means we can get an invite to hang in that living room once or twice.
