“Everything that we do here is really driven out of things that I love,” she says. Using her own needs and interests as a compass, Randall says she dabbles in things that make her feel “joyful.” “Shoes [are] the core of what we do and we also have a handbag line,” she continues. “We have gotten into other categories in small ways, and we’re going to continue to do [so].” Her 2015 outerwear capsule, for instance, came about because it seemed like a natural extension of the Loeffler Randall world. “A coat really completes your whole outfit, it’s something that you get a lot of bang for your buck because you’re wearing it so much and it can really be a statement piece in your wardrobe,” she explains. That Randall was able to play up the line-up’s similar synergies — leather, for example — was only a plus.