Your New Favorite Band Is Brought To You By Game Of Thrones

The past couple of weeks have been dominated by Taylor Swift, whose release of her record-breaking single "Look What You Made Me Do" had everyone talking. Whether you loved it or hated it, you had no option but to accept that the track would be stuck in your head for the next six months. Or so we thought.
Just over a week after giving the world her revenge anthem, Swift then dropped another, more underwhelming song, "...Ready For It," during an Alabama-Florida State football game. For a minute, I began to believe that the future of music would forever be one polarizing pop song after the other. To top it all off, I no longer could even rely on Game of Thrones for an escape.
Then, Gizmodo introduced us to Brotherhood Without Banjos, the hottest band out of Westeros, and everything changed.
The group is comprised of four of Game of Thrones' finest, including Kristofer Hivju (Tormund), Iain Glen (Jorah), Richard Dormer (Beric), and the Hound (Rory McCann), all of whom are just as talented jamming as they are acting. Though they haven't actually stepped into a recording studio, Hivju posted a video on Instagram of his crew performing that proves they should.
"This is our latest hit 'Anthem over season seven end,'" Hivju wrote after announcing the name of the band. "On Guitar #iainglen ! On the ukulele #richarddormer, and choir Mr. #rorymccann and myself! Our new album is called: 'What will fate bring us???'"
Listening to the group of White Walker-fighting men croon Tom Waits' "I Hope That I Don't Fall In Love With You" reminds us that beyond the world of earth-rattling bass and auto-tuned vocals is a land filled with acoustic guitars and rugged voices. The harmonies, though imperfect, are comforting and honest.
Who knew the Hound and Beric could look and sound so serene, so angelic? Imagine what these men could do if they utilized their musical skills in the North! Not even the Night King could listen to their soft serenading and not feel warm. If anything, Tormund and Jorah could at least band together to woo Brienne and Daenerys.
Gizmodo points out that the likelihood of Brotherhood Without Banjos performing on GoT is small since, you know, there's a war brewing, but a girl can dream, right?
