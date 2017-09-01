This Popular K-Pop Band Is Launching Its Own Sunscreen — & It Will Definitely Sell Out

If you don't have a Twitter account, then you might not know who BTS is. Officially known now as Beyond The Scene, the K-Pop band that is widely popular overseas is just moments away from hitting it big stateside. Besides dropping musical hits, it seems as though the boy band's latest business venture will solidify their global stardom almost immediately. Enter: BTS sunscreen.
They made a splash at the Billboard Music Awards, and now BTS is ready to hop the beauty bandwagon and turn the famous brand into something even bigger. But before another album release, it looks like their focus is on skin care. According to Digital Music News, the band will officially launch a collection of cushion compact sunscreens — and we're predicting it will sell out, fast.
The initial announcement was unveiled earlier this summer and here's what we know so far: BTS is partnering with VT Cosmetics to create seven cushion compacts of sunscreen. Similar to the band's hand lotion line (yes, that existed), there will be a compact themed to each member.
No word yet on when the products will launch online, how much the collection will be, or if U.S. fans will be able to shop it right away. But like all popular K-beauty innovations, you better act fast.
