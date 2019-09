Step Up Your Kitchen Game With These Epic Labor Day Deals

Whether or not your looking forward to cooler weather and pumpkin-flavored everything, there is one thing that everyone can look forward to this weekend: Labor Day sales. There are sales going on in pretty much every category, from clothes to gadgets , but we’re specifically focused stocking up our kitchens. Wayfair, Overstock, Macy's, and JC Penny are all offering stellar deals on kitchen gadgets and other food-related essentials. So, if you're in need of an end of summer pick-me-up, this might be the perfect time to grab that immersion blender you’ve had your eye on. Or, maybe you can’t wait for the cooler months to hit, so you want to score a cheap slow cooker. Whatever the reason, we rounded up the best sales we could find.