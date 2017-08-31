The last long weekend of the summer is finally, and sadly, here. You may be asking yourself how you ever worked a full Friday before Memorial Day (bless the person who invented summer Fridays), and where exactly the last couple of months went. Weren't we just watching fourth of July fireworks?
But it isn't all gloom: Labor Day weekend brings blockbuster tech deals on everything from laptops to TVs and speakers. These are savings you probably won't see the likes of until Cyber Monday in November.
So before you jet off to savor the feeling of sand beneath your toes one last time this summer, shop these sales. Then sign off of your computer for good, until Tuesday rears its ugly head.