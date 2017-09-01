Zendaya Has Some Words For Men Who Cheat

Zendaya had some words of comfort to share to those us who've been wronged by cheating partners in a relationship. She took to her app to chat with a fan in a video about that very distinct kind of pain.
"Have you ever been cheated on?" the fan asks in a letter, and without missing a beat, Zendaya answers affirmatively.
Wait, excuse me? Did Zendaya just confirm that she's been cheated on? Like, who cheats on Zendaya? Even the loveliest, most talented among us are not immune to the heartbreak of cheating. It makes me feel very protective of the young Disney actress, but she sounded amazingly mature about the situation.
"Not all men are dogs, everybody is different...But I would say, follow your gut. If you feel it it’s probably happening. If you feel like you can’t trust somebody, or you feel whatever, then you shouldn’t be in a relationship with them."
A huge part of me wishes that Zendaya was my bestie in my early 20s, because this is the exact information I needed to hear at that age. If you can't trust your partner, that is a huge sign — the biggest sign — that something is very wrong.
She goes on to describe her personal opinions about cheating, and it's refreshingly nuanced. "Because when people are young, they make bad decisions sometimes because they don’t know any better. It doesn’t mean they don’t know the difference between right and wrong -- it just means that they’re still in the experimental phase in their life where they haven’t made the right decisions yet. That’s something I learned, is that it’s very hard to be in a relationship when the both of you are still figuring out life." That's not to say, of course, that young couples can't make it work, just that it is a lot more difficult when you don't have a deep well of life experiences to draw strength from.
Zendaya has been romantically linked to Odell Beckham, Jr. and Trevor Jackson. So it's easy to speculate that it was one of these two who cheated, but honestly, it doesn't matter in the grand scheme of things, because it seems like she's got her head in a very good place. The star just turned 21 today, and announced on her app that she is choosing to remain sober.
"Today I turn 21! Holla!!! But just because I'm now the legal drinking age, doesn't mean I'm going to start throwing 'em back. I don't plan to start drinking," she writes on her site. "This industry is way too nuts for me to not be in control of myself and my decisions, so I just don't want to introduce drinking! Plus, I don’t want drinking to become a vice. Why try something if you don’t need it?!"
Drinking isn't for everyone — it's a choice, just like any other, and is not mandatory for enjoying one's life. As much as we love a glass of wine every now and then, we applaud Zendaya's commitment to sobriety.
