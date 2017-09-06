I think that the number [of shows at New York Fashion Week] have become a problem. I think there’s a reevaluation going on and one of the things that people are seeing right now is people are genuinely experimenting with other formats. Some people are not having shows — Narciso [Rodriguez] and Zac Posen are doing theirs via appointments. Once upon a time, a show was the only way of getting the message out there, the press came and photographed and that’s how word got out. Now people are finding that there are other options, so we’re in an experimental phase and I’m optimistic about that. It's interesting to see people trying different things and if you do something this season it doesn’t mean you have to do the same thing next season. But if everything’s fabulous you can’t get to everything because there are just too many shows — the numbers are overwhelming. There are a lot of people like myself who would love to see more but you can be, each hour of the day, only in one place at one time. I would love to see a tony trade show. I know that you see the words trade show and everybody thinks its tacky, but the art fairs that have taken off and are so chic and become must see viewing, all of fashion goes to them. A microcosm of this idea is the way LVMH shows its finalist for its award. It could be chic and someone wanting to see [multiple brands] could go from booth to booth to booth, then you could see more. I love going to shows. When you do go to something that takes your breath away or challenges your perceptions or that makes you think in a different way, it’s really exciting and that still exists, but I think it’s not the essential vehicle for everyone and this is a very transitional moment.