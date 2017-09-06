EF: "[Working] here at KCD gave you firsthand experience of what it is to see clothes, and a lot of you said that you felt that you needed to see clothes in person even before you interned here. A lot of you don’t shop online, which was interesting. I just sense there isn’t this wall that’s being created, blocking a new generation of people from seeing clothes in person. It’s not a social media wall that you can’t get over. I was surprised that this generation wants to see clothes in person. People at the head of this industry right now have seen such a transformation with social media that maybe we’ve lost a little bit of perspective, maybe we’re traumatized — it’s been traumatizing over the last ten years. We sort of have to talk to people to understand that foundation for what really matters for clothing exists, and it’s pure and it’s appreciated."