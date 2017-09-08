I don’t think of anything as a challenge in the industry, I don’t speak in those terms. Every individual on this earth has some sort of challenge. The fashion industry, of course, has economical pressures and responsibilities, it must make profits as any other industry. But when people ask, ‘What are the challenges and how can you make them better?,’ that's a point of cynicism I find very exasperating, because everything in life is a challenge — the world is a challenge, politics is a challenge, culture is a challenge. But you as an individual can try to do your part to make everything better in your industry.