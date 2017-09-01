Even if it's still hot enough for shorts and sandals, we're already getting way too excited for fall. And we're clearly not the only ones. Pumpkin spice product releases, which just get earlier every year, are a sign that people are ready to hang up their swimsuits, put on cozy sweaters, and jump in a pile of leaves.
Depending on your location, however, sweater weather might be a ways off. But just because you're still running your window air conditioning unit doesn't mean you can't get in the spirit a little early. After all, your kitchen has no idea what the outside temp is.
We searched far and low for fun kitchen goodies that will remind you that cooler nights (and PSLs) are definitely on the way. Think products inspired by the autumnal colors and your favorite seasonal foods. Ahead, ten easy ways to upgrade your kitchen so your first pumpkin pie of the season will feel right at home.