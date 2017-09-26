5 Alternatives To Kylie's Sold-Out Ultra Glow Highlighter

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
There's no denying that Kylie Cosmetics has a loyal band of followers, hawking her every product launch. She'll post a photo of a new Lip Kit on Instagram, and it sells out within hours. Recently, Kylie expanded her line to include a wider range of makeup, and even after the launch of her much-anticipated Kylighters, in true Kardashian-Jenner fashion — she gave the people more.
The most recent launch, the Ultra Glow highlighter, was teased, poolside, by Kylie herself on Snapchat, and all three shade swatches gave us all the vacation FOMO. Pigmentation aside, the Ultra Glow comes in a loose powder formula as opposed to a solid. Unfortunately, as it goes, Kylie's vacation-inspired, Ultra Glow highlighters are currently sold out in every shade — Tahiti (copper), Santorini (silver) and Fiji (golden-bronze).
Luckily, we've found five alternatives to the ultra-pigmented, illuminating powders that are just as great as the OG. Your new favorite highlighter, ahead.