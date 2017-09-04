3 Easy Pumpkin Recipes That Have Us Super Excited About Fall

Step away from the watermelon and put down that glass of rosé. We may not be ready for it, but the harsh truth remains summer is coming to an end. It's time to get out of swimsuits and into sweaters. And get ready to start eating pumpkin everything.
Even though autumn's food mascot actually turned out to be something of an imposter, the recipe world is not anywhere close to giving up the canned baking gold (and frankly, neither are we). So, dust off last year's pantry leftovers, or scoop up a few fresh cans of pumpkin, squash, or whatever you want to call them.
To get us back in the swing of all-things pumpkin, we enlisted a little help from DeeDee Stovel's The Pumpkin Cookbook. Ahead find three delicious recipes that demonstrate just how easy it is to incorporate a little pumpkin into your life — for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert.