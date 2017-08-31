Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Pitt Stopped Dating Because Of This

Gwyneth Paltrow is good at so many things. She won an Academy Award at the age of 26, and almost 10 years ago, she launched the lifestyle brand Goop. This year, Paltrow became CEO, and according to her recent interview on Girlboss Radio, since she took the position, business has tripled. No matter how you feel about Goop or what controversies you may have heard about involving the business, there's no denying the company is thriving. And, if you've ever seen Shakespeare In Love or my personal favorite, The Royal Tenenbaums, you know that the woman can act. Yet, with all of her impressive talents, Paltrow has been very open about the one area of her life that she has struggled to find success in, relationships.
In case you didn't know because as sad as it is to admit, the 90s were actually kind of a long time ago, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt dated very seriously, starting in 1994. The two were actually engaged, but broke things off in 1997. In 2003, Paltrow told Diane Sawyer that the relationship ended because she was young and not ready for marriage, which makes sense because at the time, she was only 24. Specifically of the breakup, Paltrow said, "My kind of internal stuff really tripped up that whole relationship and I felt really responsible and also like I was the architect of my own misery and I just made a big mess out of it."
Today, Paltrow still talks as candidly about her struggle with the romantic part of her life. In yesterday's episode of Girlboss Radio, she told told host Sophia Amoruso, "Oh my God, I’ve fucked up so many relationships. I’m a pretty good friend and sister and daughter, but I am at my potentially most vulnerable and fucked up in the romantic slice of the pie. So it's taken me a lot of work to get to the place where I have a good romantic relationship." Amoruso then interjected, "So Brad Pitt, if you're listening..." and Paltrow finished, "I fucked that up, Brad." So, while thriving romantic relationships may not be on her list of talents, honesty and maturity certainly are. Not that she really needed any more since her resume is already so impressive.
