Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Pitt Stopped Dating Because Of This

Gwyneth Paltrow is good at so many things. She won an Academy Award at the age of 26, and almost 10 years ago, she launched the lifestyle brand Goop. This year, Paltrow became CEO, and according to her recent interview on Girlboss Radio , since she took the position, business has tripled. No matter how you feel about Goop or what controversies you may have heard about involving the business, there's no denying the company is thriving. And, if you've ever seen Shakespeare In Love or my personal favorite, The Royal Tenenbaums, you know that the woman can act. Yet, with all of her impressive talents, Paltrow has been very open about the one area of her life that she has struggled to find success in, relationships.