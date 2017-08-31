Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Pitt Stopped Dating Because Of This

Today, Paltrow still talks as candidly about her struggle with the romantic part of her life. In yesterday's episode of Girlboss Radio, she told told host Sophia Amoruso, "Oh my God, I’ve fucked up so many relationships. I’m a pretty good friend and sister and daughter, but I am at my potentially most vulnerable and fucked up in the romantic slice of the pie. So it's taken me a lot of work to get to the place where I have a good romantic relationship." Amoruso then interjected, "So Brad Pitt, if you're listening..." and Paltrow finished, "I fucked that up, Brad." So, while thriving romantic relationships may not be on her list of talents, honesty and maturity certainly are. Not that she really needed any more since her resume is already so impressive.