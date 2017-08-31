The New Girl Crew Has A New Member! Hannah Simone & Husband Welcome Baby Boy

New Girl's Hannah Simone is a new mom!
The actress and her husband, Jesse Giddings, welcomed a healthy little boy into their family earlier in August, People reports.
The world was shocked this past April when the news broke that Simone and Giddings, who both keep their personal lives and relationship super private, had not only gotten married in 2016, but were also expecting a baby. As we pointed out then, if her devotion to her cats is any indication, Simone will make an excellent, attentive mother.
Though most new mothers spend their first few weeks completely exhausted, Simone appears to have been quite busy. On Wednesday night, the actress shared two sneak peeks at her new action-comedy film Why We're Killing Gunther, which features director and star Taran Killam (you may know him from Saturday Night Live), Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother), Bobby Moynihan (SNL), Allison Tolman (Fargo), and Arnold-freakin'-Schwarzenegger (Terminator and every other great action movie, ever).
Simone posted the teaser in two separate Instagram posts because of the one-minute limit and wrote: "The trailer for the action comedy film I did with @schwarzenegger just dropped!!!...Moooooovie trailer for Why We're Killing Gunther!!!!"
According to ScreenRant, the exciting project was announced at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, and follows a group of assassins who are determined to kill the "world's greatest hitman" Gunther (Schwarzenegger). ScreenRant reports that throughout the movie, the characters can be seen discussing their plans in what they sum up as a "documentary-within-the-movie." The film is set to hit theaters on October 20.
In addition to kicking ass, Simone is gearing up for the final season of New Girl, which will pick up three years in the future from the season 6 finale. Big things are on the horizon for this new mama!
