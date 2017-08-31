The New Girl Crew Has A New Member! Hannah Simone & Husband Welcome Baby Boy

Though most new mothers spend their first few weeks completely exhausted, Simone appears to have been quite busy. On Wednesday night, the actress shared two sneak peeks at her new action-comedy film Why We're Killing Gunther, which features director and star Taran Killam (you may know him from Saturday Night Live), Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother), Bobby Moynihan (SNL), Allison Tolman (Fargo), and Arnold-freakin'-Schwarzenegger (Terminator and every other great action movie, ever).